Sean Payton and Russell Wilson's Broncos just came off a massive win over the Bills but got hit with a concerning status for Jerry Jeudy.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos seem to be getting into the groove in the past few games. The Russell Wilson-led offense is finally starting to click. They even notched wins over the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. Just as the squad came into form they got hit with concerning statuses for Jerry Jeudy, Ben Powers, and PJ Locke.

The Broncos might have a hard time dealing with the Minnesota Vikings in their coming matchup. Jerry Jeudy, for starters, was limited in the team's practice due to a hip injury. Ben Powers and PJ Locke also did not participate in Sean Payton's team activities for their next game, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

This will deal a huge blow to Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense. Jeudy was a crucial weapon in their three-game hot streak. In their last win over the Bills, he caught three passes from Wilson which got the team 35 receiving yards. An average of 11.7 yards per catch will be hard to replicate but other receivers are looking to step up. Javonte Williams, Adam Trautman, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Chris Manhertz proved to be capable of carrying the same amount of workload as Jeudy. It will just be a matter of how Payton manages the Broncos receiving corps which might spell their victory.

The Broncos report leaves a lot to be desired for fans. Obviously, they would want their squad complete and healthy up until the end of the season. But, the injury bug will inevitably hit any team at some point.