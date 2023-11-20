Sean Payton and the Broncos are rolling, with Denver collecting yet another win on Sunday during a thrilling matchup against the Vikings.

The Denver Broncos suddenly can't stop winning. They looked as though they were circling down the drain when they lost five of their first six games of the season.

However, Denver seemingly refused to let that poor start dictate how the rest of the 2023 NFL campaign would go for the team, as the Broncos are now on a four-game streak after a 21-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night. In other words, the Broncos have gone undefeated since Payton expressed his complete confidence in his team following a 19-8 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I'm not discouraged, Payton said after that loss to the Chiefs — a quote that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler brought back under social media limelight following Denver's Week 11 victory.

“Sean Payton inside Arrowhead, after 1-5 start: I'm not discouraged. Since then, Broncos have won four straight off the strength of a +11 turnover differential during that stretch. Courtland Sutton with a touchdown in five straight games,” shared Fowler on X (formerly Twitter) after Denver's win Sunday night.

Broncos keep the streak alive with win vs Vikings

Russell Wilson came through in the clutch for the Broncos against the Vikings, as his touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton got Denver in front for good. But it was Denver's defense that made it possible for the Broncos to even have the chance to steal the win that late in the contest. The Broncos forced the Vikings to commit three turnovers.

Denver is doing something right, as it has managed to get back to .500 with a 5-5 record after such a horrible start to the season. The Broncos will look to extend their win streak to five games when they square off against the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 12.