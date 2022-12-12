By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had an outburst on the field Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs over a non-call but was not penalized despite bumping into a referee while he was in the middle of his flare-up.

Jeudy could hear from the NFL’s office soon, with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk being told by sources that the Broncos wideout will likely be hit with a hefty fine for his behavior against the Chiefs. However, he a suspension appears to be out of the picture, which would be some form of consolation for Jeudy, who had one of his most productive performances of the season in the Kansas City game.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a suspension currently isn’t expected. However, a big fine is coming. Also, there’s confusion among the powers-that-be as to the failure of the officials to penalize Jeudy’s outburst.

Against the Chiefs, Jeudy had 73 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions and nine targets. His effort was ultimately wasted in a 34-28 home loss, but at least it should get him going ahead of Week 15’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at home. So far this season, Jeudy has 587 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

It has been an utterly disappointing 2022 campaign so far for Jeudy and the Broncos, whose offense has not improved at all despite the expectations when the team acquired Russell Wilson in the offseason. After 14 weeks, the Broncos are still just 17th in the NFL with 22.0 points per game.