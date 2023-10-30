Justin Simmons played an important role in executing Sean Payton's plan against the stacked Kansas City Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. It led to a huge outing which notched the Denver Broncos an unexpected victory. Their success was due to a a great showing on the defensive end. Simmons unveiled the not-so-secret recipe which led to them containing the Chiefs to just nine points and disabled them from scoring in the second half, via NFL on CBS.

“If you watch most of my picks against Patrick Mahomes, it's because our rush is so good,” were the words that Justin Simmons uttered as he also gave affirmation to Russell Wilson and their offense.

Simmons suffocated Mahomes and the other Chiefs' offensive linemen. He got two tackles in the game and grabbed an interception straight out of the air to stop Andy Reid's schematics. Ja'Quan McMillan also stepped up for the Broncos defense. He followed Simmons' footsteps and notched a 4/5 tackle-to-assist ratio. The 23-year-old Broncos cornerback was also the only other player to force Mahomes' pass and get a pick.

Limiting the Chiefs to only 275 total yards is a huge feat that Payton and the Broncos will forever hold. But, there is still a lot left to be desired, especially in their pursuit to improve their three-win and five-loss record. The league is expecting them to run the same schemes back because it busted one of the most potent offensive engines. But, will Sean Payton be able to do the same against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills?