Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have accomplished the insane feat of besting the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the offense led by Russell Wilson outscore the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce-led offense but they also locked them up which limited them to less than 10 points. Jerry Jeudy knew that there was something special in this victory. He unveiled their mentality entering the daunting matchup in his latest statement, via Zac Stevens of The DNVR.

“First of all, let’s get this straight. We came in here thinking we were going to win. We didn’t come with the mindset that we’re going to lose,” was the bold stance that Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos took before they went to dominate the Chiefs.

Jeudy was one of the prime weapons that Sean Payton used to help Russell Wilson. The wide receiver grabbed two receptions which gave the Broncos 50 receiving yards. He got a 25-per-catch average and a touchdown to help the offense. Courtland Sutton followed the scoring barrage with his own two receptions, 29 yards, and a touchdown. Javonte Williams was the catalyst among the receiving corps after receiving a four-yard dart from Wilson en route to a quick end zone route.

Overall, the mentality that Jeudy had was infectious throughout the whole Broncos squad. They dominated Mahomes, Reid, and Kelce in the time of possession by getting the ball with nearly 34 minutes of possession time. The Chiefs just could not get their first-half groove back and remained scoreless in the second half of action. Will they be able to continue this streak?