The Denver Broncos heard the phrase “kill two birds with one stone” and decided to up the ante with their shocking 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the process of toppling their AFC West rival, the Broncos ended a number of streaks that they would rather not see rekindled anytime soon. Entering play today, the Chiefs had defeated Denver in 16 straight games, tied for the third-longest winning streak versus a single opponent in NFL history.

The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 24-9 to snap a variety of streaks Kansas City had active entering today… – Chiefs: 16 straight wins vs Broncos (T-3rd longest vs any opponent in NFL history) – Chiefs: 13 straight division wins (T-4th longest by any team since 1970 merger) -… pic.twitter.com/cQEjWy2EZ6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2023

Kansas City had also been victorious in 13 straight divisional matchups, a streak that tied the fourth-longest by any team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

Finally, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' streak of 29 straight games with a touchdown pass, the longest active of its kind, ended, all courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info.

Mahomes struggled all day against the Denver defense. He finished his day 24-of-38 for 241 yards. Mahomes tossed two interceptions, and most importantly, did not lead the offense to any touchdowns on the day.

His counterpart on the Broncos, Russell Wilson, put in an efficient performance. He completed 12 of 19 pass attempts. His yardage (114) was low, but his TD:INT ratio (3:0) more than got the job done.

To put the Broncos' recent futility against the Chiefs into perspective, the last time Denver beat Kansas City, he was NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and not NFL commentator Peyton Manning. Manning's Broncos prevailed in September of 2015 over KC before the ignominious losing streak began for Denver.

The win provides a brief glimmer of light in an otherwise nightmare season for Denver. With two wins in two weeks, might momentum be on the side of the Broncos? Is a run up the standings about to begin?

Tough to say — Denver has its bye week in Week 9, robbing the team of the opportunity to keep the good times rolling.