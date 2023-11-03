Broncos safety Justin Simmons called his team's win over the Chiefs a 'statement' game for the Denver defense

The Denver Broncos pummeled the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and ended a 16-game losing streak against their rivals. Broncos safety Justin Simmons was fired up about the win, giving credit to the Chiefs but praising his team's play.

Now, Simmons is calling the win a “statement game” in his conversation with Steve Wyche and James Palmer on the NFL Network:

“That Kansas City game was kind of a statement game for us,” @Broncos S Justin Simmons on his team’s defense righting its early season wrongs and setting the stage for more wins. From THE NFL REPORT with @JamesPalmerTV and me. pic.twitter.com/6tSsVU8JqM — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 2, 2023

The Broncos defense certainly did make a statement in the win, forcing five turnovers from the Chiefs' normally high-octane offense. They held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes without a touchdown pass and intercepted him twice. Mahomes also lost a fumble, as did Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman Jr.

Simmons himself had one of those interceptions, which he returned for 33 yards.

On offense, Russell Wilson only threw for 119 yards, but had three touchdowns in the game – a result of turnovers giving the Broncos superior field position.

After an atrocious 1-5 start driven mainly by defensive issues, the Broncos have won two straight games. They have a bye this week before returning in Week 10 to take Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

While the Broncos are in last place in the AFC West, they sit only a half-game behind the Los Angeles Chargers for second place in the division. A playoff appearance isn't likely, but stranger things have happened before in the NFL. If what Simmons says about the win over the Chiefs being a statement game that could define the Broncos defense for the rest of the season is true, then the Broncos have to be feeling good about their chances to shock the football world and end up in playoff contention by the end of the season.