The Denver Broncos were finally able to snap their 16-game losing streak to the division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

This wasn't a game where the Broncos just squeaked by with the win. They dominated in many facets of the game, including forcing a whopping five turnovers from the Chiefs' normally high-powered offense.

Spirits were understandably high in the Mile High City. One of the happiest players after the game was Justin Simmons, the Broncos' longest-tenured player who had yet to beat the Chiefs since being drafted in 2016.

“Really happy we won,” Simmons told reporters postgame. “That is a heck of a team, we know that watching them. It just feels good to win.”

Denver's defense rises to challenge

One of the biggest keys to Denver's win was the defense and their timely takeaways. Simmons acknowledged the dominant defensive performance.

“Give credit to Kansas City, they kind of live and die by the big plays and they find a way to have success in that week in and week out, no matter who they are going against,” said Simmons. “For us to come up with a few of those takeaways was huge. A lot of them were point-saving plays.”

The Broncos finally beating the Chiefs has become a huge morale boost, and Simmons believes this win could help lead to something bigger and better for the second half of the season.

“We got full confidence,” said Simmons. “Full confidence in the guys we have on our team right now. Hit this Bye Week, recover, a little bit of self-tape, self-reflection and get ready to hit this second half of the season push.”