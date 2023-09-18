The Denver Broncos blew an 18-point lead against the Washington Commanders during Sunday's Week 2 NFL action. Despite the strong start, and cinematic hail-mary ending, the final score was 35-33 in favor of the Commanders. Following the utter unraveling of the Coloradi franchise, starting quarterback Russell Wilson had a message for himself that, frankly, has become all too familiar over the past few years.

Russell Wilson, who on paper had a good game with 306 yards on 18-of-32 passing and three touchdowns, told reporters following the loss, “I've got to be better.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sound familiar? That's probably because it is.

A quick Google search would reveal a number of times he had said those exact words, or a synonymous variation of them, in this decade alone. The most recent instance was no more than eight months ago, following a particularly abysmal 2022 season and in the wake of the Broncos parting ways with former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Prior to that, in November of 2022, Russell Wilson addressed the media after a particularly ineffective offensive performance against the Tennessee Titans with a bold proclamation, saying: “First of all, I have to play better. I’ve got to find ways to make some more plays for us, more touchdowns. And it’s something that you continue to work for every day. You focus on the little things, the fundamentals, the little things of the game.”

Between then and now, the Broncos have only two wins.

In Sunday's loss, Russell Wilson's stats on paper do not tell the full story of his offense's performance. After putting up 21 points in the first half, Wilson and the Broncos failed to put a single touchdown on the board until the final play of the game. Furthermore, Wilson had a key interception at the start of the third quarter which, arguably, was exactly the momentum change the Commanders needed to mount their impressive comeback victory.

Wilson claims, time and again, that change starts with him. The sentiment is commendable, but after so many bold proclamations and so little change, one has to begin to wonder whether Wilson truly means what he says or if this is just a way to feign accountability and shift pressure off of him.