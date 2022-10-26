Broncos’ KJ Hamler confirms bonkers Russell Wilson airplane workouts

The Denver Broncos made the trip over to London ahead of their Week 8 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and reports from their flight across the pond made it sound like quite the experience. While most players were trying to catch some shut-eye, quarterback Russell Wilson had other plans. Reports surfaced suggesting that Wilson had stretched and gone up and down the aisles doing high knees for nearly four hours of the international flight. Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler took to Twitter later on Wednesday and hilarious confirmed the reports about Wilson’s bonkers airplane antics.

No BS lol https://t.co/lASWKIuLUC — KJ HAMLER (@Kj_hamler) October 26, 2022

Hamler confirmed the reports via his Twitter account, saying “No BS lol” in a reaction to a post about Wilson.

Naturally, Twitter had mixed reactions to Wilson’s exceedingly strange choice of activity on the flight, and the overwhelming consensus was that the Broncos QB was just a weird guy. We can only imagine how the rest of Wilson’s Broncos teammates felt about the four-hour workout in mid-air, especially given they were all trying to catch up on sleep.

Wilson has been dealing with a hamstring injury that held him out of the Week 7 loss against the New York Jets. Determined to suit up in London, Wilson is taking things to the extreme when it comes to rehabbing his injury, and that includes a four-hour stretching session while aboard the international flight.

Hopefully, the strange behavior of Russell Wilson pays off in the end and he’ll be able to take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, otherwise, his absurd rehab session will all have been for naught.