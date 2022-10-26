Russell Wilson’s airplane antics on London trip show how extra he is

The Denver Broncos are once again looking to unlock their potential with Russell Wilson on national television. This time, they will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury, so he is working to make sure he is able to play on Sunday. But one such way he is getting his body ready crossed the line. According to Zac Stevens of DNVR, Wilson said he did reps of high knees in the aisle on the Broncos’ plane ride across the pond.

“Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep,” Stevens writes.

Corny commercials and social media videos can be explained, or at least excused. This is not. It comes off as truly arrogant and inconsiderate, which many of Wilson’s former teammates are pretty much accusing him of being. As the Broncos struggle mightily, Wilson is getting a lot more attention for the wrong reasons. His airplane antics only add more fuel to the fire.

Wilson was a limited participant in practice as he looks to return to action. The Broncos lost to the New York Jets last week with Brett Rypien under center. Wilson is eager to return as Denver tries to get its season on the right track.