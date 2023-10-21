The Denver Broncos defense has been awful to start the 2023 campaign, and that likely won't be changing anytime soon. Making matters even worse, the Broncos have received a pretty crushing injury update on one of the players they were hoping would be able to return at some point this season in K'Waun Williams.

Williams underwent surgery on his ankle back during training camp, and has spent the entire season on injured reserve to this point. Williams was also dealing with a separate foot injury, and it looks like he will have to undergo another surgery on that injury now that is expected to hold him out for three months, so unless Denver somehow finds their way into the postseason, Williams will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

Via Mike Klis:

“Tough news for Broncos' CB K'Waun Williams. The foot injury didn't come around. Per source, Williams will have another surgery on his foot Monday in NC. Dr. Anderson will be the surgeon. Rehab is 3 months so unless Broncos make the playoffs he'll be done for season.”

Williams isn't the greatest cornerback of all time, but he had a solid debut season with the Broncos last season, and was expected to have a decent-sized role with them again this season. Considering how bad everyone in their secondary aside from Patrick Surtain II has been this season, getting Williams back would have been a big help for Denver. Instead, he will likely miss the rest of the 2023 campaign, forcing the Broncos to piece together their secondary on the fly for the rest of the season.