The Denver Broncos lost again on Thursday night of Week 6 to the Kansas City Chiefs. At this point, it is time for head coach Sean Payton to shake things up now that the team is 1-5. The franchise has already started, trading Randy Gregory and releasing Frank Clark. The next big move may be firing Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and hiring a well-known name in Rex Ryan. At least, that’s what Pat McAfee says.

“The Broncos might be making a change at DC, allegedly. I don’t know when. I don’t know when. I’m just getting words, messages sent to me, and it might be old good teeth himself, Rex Ryan, potentially,” McAfee announced on the Pat McAfee Show Monday. “That name has been in the radar, I guess, for a potential return to defensive coordinating and that team. Potentially to the Denver Broncos.”

Allegedly the Denver Broncos could be making a change at DC.. Rex Ryan is potentially in the mix #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FYvRkrrc5L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

McAfee continued by saying he got to hang with Ryan recently on the ESPN morning show Get Up! The former NFL head coach told the former NFL punter that he loves his life working on TV, and that it would take a lot to get him back into coaching, especially as a defensive coordinator.

That said, McAfee also explained that if any team could throw enough money at the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach, it would be the Broncos, a team owned by the Walton-Penner Group, the richest in the NFL.

Before the Broncos lost in Week 6 to the Chiefs and held Patrick Mahomes to a respectable 19 points, the defense struggled mightily. The unit has allowed the most points in the NFL (200) to date, including giving up a historic 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Rex Ryan last coached in the NFL in 2016, and he was last a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2008.