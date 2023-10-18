Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones is looking to return to action in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Following a recent positive injury update, Jones said he's feeling great heading into Week 7, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“This is the best I've felt,” Jones said.

Jones was at practice on Wednesday as well, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Nothing is guaranteed yet since Jones is still listed as questionable due to his hamstring injury. All signs are pointing toward a return against the Broncos though.

What Aaron Jones' return will mean for Packers

The Packers are 2-3 heading into Sunday. Meanwhile, Denver is just 1-5. That said, Green Bay has been anything but consistent, and a win will be difficult to earn despite the Broncos' struggles.

Jordan Love has displayed signs of stardom. The young quarterback is still adjusting to being Green Bay's full-time starting quarterback though. Love and the Packers' passing attack will benefit tremendously from Jones' return. They struggled in Week 5 (Packers had a Week 6 bye) and were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders 17-13.

It was clear that Jones' absence impacted the offense. Jordan Love didn't want to use Jones' injury as an excuse, however.

“Obviously, we miss Aaron Jones not being out there, but that's not an excuse,” Love said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation. “We have to find a way to go win. I think AJ had a great game tonight. … PT stepped up. We just got to find a way to win.”

Jones has only appeared in two games this season. The Packers will need him on the field moving forward if they want to reach the playoffs. Green Bay's Week 7 affair is an important clash as the Packers look to reach the .500 mark once again.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Aaron Jones' injury status as they are made available.