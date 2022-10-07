Local TV station hilariously apologizes for Russell Wilson, Broncos’ Thursday Night Football catastrophe

Football games during primetime television usually don’t involve as many blunders as people saw during the Denver Broncos’ much-maligned matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which ended on a low-scoring 12-9 scoreline. Instead of a highly entertaining game led by household names such as Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon, and even Matt Ryan, fans were treated to a turnover-filled, blunder-laden slugfest.

In fact, many fans felt robbed of three hours of their time after such a lackluster affair that even the sports television anchors felt the need to apologize to their viewers.

The ABC Denver7 broadcast crew, led by Troy Renck and Nick Rothschild, couldn’t believe the putrid display the Broncos and Colts delivered, and they hilariously asked for their viewers’ forgiveness for such a horrendous contest. They were especially hard on Russell Wilson, who threw two crucial interceptions and a late game incomplete pass that sealed the game for the Colts.

“First off, Troy, I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers. The fact you had to watch that on our air, I feel bad. I was here and I didn’t even want to watch it,” Rothschild said to begin the roast.

“It burns the retinas. It was that awful. Both teams stunk offensively. What was most shocking is [the Broncos] were in position, as ugly as it was, to win the game … and then Russell Wilson made two of the most facepalm throws he’s made in recent years,” Renck continued. “The one to K.J. Hamler throws it up for grabs, they were in field goal range there. And then, Nick, they were driving near the two-minute warning, third & 4, inexplicably he tries to get a pass to Tyrie Cleveland, it’s an errant pass, it gets picked, that’s what allows them to go to overtime. It just makes no sense. It’s illogical.”

Renck continued with his evisceration of the Broncos’ perplexing in-game decisions, going as far as saying as there should be consequences for those who are responsible for the Broncos’ 2-3 mess.

“It just defies logic. They deserve this loss. There needs to be some consequences. Nathaniel Hackett has to look himself in the mirror, and so does Russell Wilson, because this is one of the worst games he’s played in his career,” Renck added.

The full video can be seen below: