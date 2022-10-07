‘Run the dang ball!’: Richard Sherman triggered after Russell Wilson, Broncos’ endgame gaffe

Richard Sherman had flashbacks on Thursday night as he saw Russell Wilson throw a rather contentious interception in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an all too familiar play for the three-time All-Pro cornerback, and he wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings known after seeing the Broncos lose in OT, 12-9.

Sherman was in attendance at the Empower Field at Mile High as he witnessed Wilson literally throw the ball away in what turned out to be the final play of the day. With the Broncos at 4th and 1 and just yards away from the end zone, Wilson decided to throw a risky pass to win the game. The decision backfired on Denver and Sherman was not at all pleased about it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“On the final play, you gotta run the ball again,” Sherman said. “… One yard. You need one yard. Run the ball. Run the ball!

“All (Wilson) has to do is run the football. Necessary criticism. I’ve said enough criticism for him but god dang, run the dang ball. Learn from your mistakes.”

Richard Sherman on the postgame show: "Run the ball! Run the ball! GOT DANG IT, RUN THE DANG BALL!"pic.twitter.com/3e77Z9AWCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

For those that require context, this play was eerily familiar to Wilson’s infamous intercepted pass at the one-yard line in Super Bowl 49. Sherman, who at that time was still with the Seahawks, could do nothing but watch from the sidelines as he saw Tom Brady and the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win following Wilson’s error.

Sherman himself tweeted out how Thursday’s botched effort from Russell Wilson brought bad back memories for him from a personal standpoint:

Flashbacks — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 7, 2022

No wonder Richard Sherman was so pissed in the post-game show.