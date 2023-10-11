The Denver Broncos are off to a miserable 1-4 start to their 2022-23 season. With their horrible record, many aspects of the team have come under the microscope. One of the most recent criticisms comes from former NFL player and current radio host Mark Schlereth, who absolutely blasted Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

“The effort from our starting wide receivers. Shame on Jerry Jeudy for even thinking he can utter the name of Rod Smith in his tweets. Shame on you, because you're not a professional. And you don't know what effort is,” Schlereth said during his radio show on 104.3 The Fan. “Your quarterback’s under duress, somebody locks you up in man coverage on an underneath route, and to call it trotting would be an insult to trotting. You just quit.”

Jeudy has been active on X (formerly Twitter) during the season, even getting in a brief spat with legendary former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith. Jeudy has also not hesitated to respond to the recent criticisms by Schlereth.

Does "old heads" mean someone that has more playoff starts that you have career starts? https://t.co/Yg0lYGdVHh — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) October 11, 2023

Schlereth didn't forget to throw Sutton into the mix.

“Courtland Sutton not coming back to the ball. Neither of those two guys would play for me. I would cut both of those guys,” Schlereth said. “Jerry Jeudy would not be on my team. Jerry Jeudy could not play on the teams I played on if his life depended on it. He’s not tough enough, he’s not focused enough, he’s not good enough, he’s not anything enough.”

Mark Schlereth continued to lambast Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, even going as far as saying they would have not made the cut during his era of football. “He could not play on our teams. Mike Shanahan would cut hit tomorrow. I would not have him on my team. You can have him. And that’s the reason the Broncos stink,” he said.