Broncos' Marvin Mims gets blunt on fumble vs Patriots

Some mistakes stick with you. That is the dark side of sports that is often overlooked and instead used as a punchline. Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is likely going through it after committing a big blunder that contributed to a stunning 26-23 upset loss to the visiting New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

He is taking full accountability, however, and handling the moment with the utmost class. “I felt like, personally, I blew it,” Mims said, per the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, regarding his lost fumble that was returned for a Pats touchdown near the end of the third quarter. “That’s a 14-point swing. It cost us at the end. I got to be better, I know that. At the end of the day, I mean things happen, but I just know I got to be better.”

If not for the botched kick return, Mims' night would have been remembered as an overall productive one. He tallied three catches for 63 yards and put his team in position to score its first touchdown of the game after a 52-yard punt return.

Broncos' roller coaster season could be headed for unpleasant end

While the former Oklahoma star is right about the fumble ultimately being the difference in the scoreboard, there are other factors that resulted in this disappointing defeat, which plunges the Broncos to 11th place in the AFC standings. For one, they shouldn't have even been trailing the last-place Patriots, 16-7 (score at time of costly error).

The Denver defense allowed quarterback Bailey Zappe to put together what is arguably his best performance of the year, complete with a game-winning drive that allowed Chad Ryland to drill a 56-yard field goal to clinch the win. Not being able to take advantage of an offense prone to sloppy play is undoubtedly a key reason why the Broncos are probably going to miss the playoffs.

But Marvin Mims knows he messed up. His first NFL campaign has been underwhelming- 21 receptions for 361 yards and one touchdown in 15 games- but he can still cave out a promising future for himself. It is imperative that this entire team quickly forgets this debacle going into Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Or better yet, Denver and Mims could use it as motivation.