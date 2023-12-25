Chad Ryland redeemed his earlier missed kicks by nailing the game-winning field goal in the Patriots' win over the Broncos.

Chad Ryland was in a pretty rough spot before he came on for the game-winning field goal in the New England Patriots' upset win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The rookie kicker's struggles continued again earlier in Sunday's game. He missed a 47-yard field goal wide right in the first half and banged the upright on a point-after attempt in the third quarter, costing the Patriots four points as he moved to 14-of-21 on field goal attempts this season.

Still, the Patriots turned to him for the game's deciding play. After Bailey Zappe helped orchestrate a six-play, 43-yard drive to get the Patriots to the Broncos' 38-yard line with seven seconds left, Ryland had a chance to rectify his mistakes, which allowed the game to be tied at 23-23.

Ryland delivered, sinking a 56-yard field just seconds before time expired, giving the Patriots a 26-23 win. He shared how he remained confident even after his struggles to make the game-winning field goal on Sunday.

“Oftentimes, you find the greatest treasure in the darkest caves,” Ryland told reporters following the win. “I’ve obviously been struggling a little bit this year, and I was really, really fortunate to be surrounded by a team that believes in me. And that helps me to continue to move forward with my process and then go ahead and knock the last one down.”