Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners

Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright had some key takeaways from the Broncos camp.

Looks like a 55/45 Javonte/Melvin split with some Mike Boone sprinkled in. Key note…Melvin is getting the situational work (GL, short yardage, etc) https://t.co/dPFGFd1ZiS — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 2, 2022

Allbright tweeted that it looks like a 55/45 split between Williams and Gordon. He also noted that Gordon is getting the goal line and short yardage work. That would significantly limits the upside of Williams’ fantasy potential.

He was responding to a moronic person who claimed it would take 75 percent of the work to go to Gordon for Williams to not pay off his ADP. That is so idiotic and ignorant to reality in fantasy football. Williams ADP (average draft position) is currently 18th overall in half-PPR leagues. He’s going as the 12th running back off the board, so a borderline RB1.

Last season, Gordon and Williams numbers were almost identical. Both running backs had exactly 203 carries for just over 900 yards. Williams caught 15 more passes for 100 more yards while Gordon got most of the goal line work. Gordon had eight rushing TD’s to just four for Williams.

Melvin Gordon finished one spot ahead of Javonte Williams, ranking 17th and 18th respectively. Yet, Williams is being drafted in the second round this year. Gordon is going in the ninth round.

If this report is accurate, why would you draft Williams in the second if you can get similar production seven rounds later?