By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Monday that Russell Wilson was in the NFL’s concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury in the Week 14 loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Wilson took a massive hit to the head which forced him to exit the game. Hackett revealed, via Zac Stevens, that the Broncos were actually worried that Wilson was knocked unconscious on the play.

Hackett told reporters on Monday that from his perspective, it “looked like” Wilson had been knocked out by the hit from Chiefs’ linebacker L’Jarius Sneed. While that didn’t end up being the case, the play was still a major concern, with Wilson coming out worse for the wear.

The Broncos sent Wilson to the medical tent from where he was taken to the locker room. Brett Rypien relieved Wilson under center for the remainder of the game.

Wilson was in the midst of his best game of the season before the head injury forced him to exit early. Prior to sustaining the concussion, Wilson had completed 23-of-36 pass attempts for 247 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Jerry Jeudy.

Wilson’s status for Week 15 and beyond remains unclear. With the Broncos out of playoff contention, it would stand to reason that they’d consider sitting Wilson for the rest of the season after the scary injury he sustained on Monday, though Hackett didn’t make any indications about that.

The Broncos are slated to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. Hackett indicated that Wilson will follow all of the league’s concussion protocols and that the organization is prioritizing his safety, but also noted that Russ “felt great” and “looked great” on Monday.