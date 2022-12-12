By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Another week, and it’s another disappointing outing for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at home, 34-28. Even worse, Wilson suffered a head injury that forced him out of the contest and puts his status for at least Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in question, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

From @GMFB: Along with Deebo Samuel, there were a couple of other high profile injuries — QBs Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett both are in the NFL's concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/5VYKPDSXJP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

With Wilson now in the NFL’s concussion protocol, predicting his return to action gets a bit harder. Recovery from a concussion can be tricky as it could last for a few or several days. The Broncos could also play it safe with Wilson, considering that Denver is now officially out of playoff contention following its defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Wilson was having one of his better performances in Broncos uniform before suffering the injury. He came up with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception while connecting on 23 of 36 passes. However, he was also hit repeatedly in the pocket, as he was sacked a total of six times for a loss of 49 yards. Overall, it was another disaster for the Broncos’ season that seemingly has a surplus already of football mishaps.

The Broncos are now 3-10 with even a shot at getting to .500 before the end of the end of the regular season an impossibility, as there are only four games left on Denver’s 2022 schedule.

If Wilson ultimately gets ruled out for Week 15’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals, expect the Broncos to call upon Brett Rypien to take over the starting duties at quarterback.