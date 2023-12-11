Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto left in the first half of their Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury.

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto suffered an apparent knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

Nik Bonitto hurt his knee late in the first half against the Chargers, per Denver Sports' Andrew Mason. A frustrated Bonitto slammed his helmet before going to the blue medical tent for further examination.

Broncos trainers carted Nik Bonitto off the field shortly afterward. A player getting carted off the field due to an injury is never a good sign.

Bonitto suffered his knee injury amid Denver's impressive showing on defense in the first quarter. The Broncos thwarted the Chargers fourth-down drive in the red zone. Denver's Jonathon Cooper promptly picked off Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert in the next series.

With Nik Bonitto out of commission, rookie pass rusher Drew Sanders promptly filled in for him. Sanders played inside linebacker for Arkansas football before the Broncos drafted him in the third round this past spring. Sanders has been making the transition to edge rusher in the past several weeks.

Prior to Nik Bonitto's unfortunate knee injury, he led the Broncos with 7.0 sacks this season.

The Broncos continued their late-season surge against the Chargers

Despite Bonitto's absence, the Broncos blew out the Chargers 24-7 on Sunday. The Denver pass rusher wasn't the lone casualty in this game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert broke his finger in the first half and didn't return. Without Herbert under center, Los Angeles struggled to move the sticks. The Chargers didn't score until Austin Ekeler's three-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson complted 21 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Denver has now won six of its last six games after an inauspicious 1-5 start. The Broncos' recent surge puts them in the thick of the AFC postseason race.

Here's wishing Nik Bonitto a speedy recovery.