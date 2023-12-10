Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injured his finger against the Broncos after being hit by Zach Allen in the first half of Week 14.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was forced to exit Sunday's contest against the Denver Broncos after sustaining a concerning finger injury.

Midway through the second quarter as Herbert was attempting to throw the ball, he was taken down Zach Allen. While it was not clear, it appeared Herbert hit Allen's helmet while he was launching the ball, causing the finger injury. According to the broadcast, Allen seemed to have hurt his index finger, and he was clearly in pain as he shook his throwing hand.

Herbert was initially listed as questionable to return, with backup quarterback Easton stick coming in to take over the quarterback duties. However, the Chargers eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Justin Herbert is questionable to return with a finger injury. pic.twitter.com/F1wQATnAEn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

Hopefully Justin Herbert's finger injury isn't as serious as it seems and LA is only taking a cautious approach by ruling him out. After all, the Chargers can't afford to lose him even for some time at this point of the season when they are trying to compete for a playoff spot in the tough AFC.

The Chargers entered Sunday's Week 14 showdown with the Broncos at 5-7 on the season but not yet totally out of the running for a postseason spot. With the Broncos at 6-6, a win against Denver would have been huge in their playoff bid.

More details about the severity of Herbert's injury should come out after the game and following more evaluation from the team. For now, Chargers fans can only hope for the best when it comes to their QB.