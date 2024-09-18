After their 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos fell to 0-2 on the young NFL season. In preparation for Week 3's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a new name appeared on the injured reserve list: Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Broncos placed right tackle Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve, requiring him to miss at least four games and making him eligible to return in Week 7 against the Saints,” Schefter said.

The McGlinchey news comes after Broncos offensive lineman Garett Bolles exited Week 1's matchup against the Seahawks. Fortunately for Denver, head coach Sean Payton said that X-rays and an MRI on Bolles' ankle returned negative, and the team's top lineman was diagnosed with a bruise.

Nix, the Broncos quarterback who never found the end zone against the Steelers, threw two interceptions in Week 2's loss. He went 20 for 35 and 246 yards and was sacked twice while Pittsburgh's defense held Denver to two field goals.

When asked to break down the two turnovers after the game, the rookie quarterback gave a blatant, comedic response to NFL reporters.

Sean Payton sees ‘steps' in Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix

Broncos head coach Sean Payton says rookie quarterback Bo Nix made strides in his first two NFL games. After losing 26-20 against the Seattle Seahawks in his debut, Payton thought he could move onto Week 2 with a better approach, which is daunting for some rookie quarterbacks coming off an NFL debut loss.

Payton talked about Nix while speaking to reporters on Monday, per NFL.com.

“I thought he processed pretty quickly yesterday,” Payton said. “I thought he got into some of his progressions really well. At the line, he's in charge of a handful of things.”

After the loss, Nix reminded the media that growing from his first NFL game to the next isn't always going to translate into a win but that he felt he took a step in the right direction in his progression in the Broncos' loss to the Steelers.

“Yeah, I would agree with him when I watch the tape,” Payton said. “I just finished talking to the team. We're getting in our own way at times relative to penalties and third downs. Our numbers have to be better. We have to look at the volume as a staff — as a coaching staff — relative to what we're doing to be more efficient.”

Without right tackle Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos will look for their first win of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday.