After watching rookies like CJ Stroud and Justin Herbert immediately hit the ground running right out of the gates, fans in the Mile High City had incredibly high hopes for Bo Nix in 2024.

Widely dubbed an ideal fit for Sean Payton's offense, fans cheered as he fell into the team's lap in the draft, with the Atlanta Falcons shocking the world by drafting Michael Pennix Jr. eighth overall and the Vikings trading up to pick JJ McCarthy when Nix was still on the board. No need to move up to make a selection, no need for a gap season with a veteran journeyman like Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders, just a genuine shot at a well-traveled rookie who spent the last five years in college and the next five under contract the with Broncos.

The only problem? Nix has looked darn bad thus far as a pro, so much so that some have openly questioned if he should even start next week in Tampa Bay.

Fortunately, while Nix may not be perfect, he is the perfect man to lead the Broncos onto the field against the Buccaneers and moving forward, too, as the team simply doesn't have another option with more overall upside that they could roll with during this developmental season.

Bo Nix is the Broncos' best quarterback in 2024

On paper, Nix might just be the worst quarterback in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, right up there with recently benched Panthers pick Bryce Young.

He's tied for the most interceptions in the NFL at four, hasn't thrown a single touchdown, and, despite having had some success moving the ball down the field, having completed 46 passes on 77 attempts for 384 yards, he's been sacked four times, has a QBR of 35.7, and simply doesn't have the infrastructure in place to do much about it, as the Broncos aren't going to magically get any better over the next few months.

Would it make sense to pull the plug on Nix and give the ball over to a veteran hand in the hopes of saving the season, allowing the Oregon product to learn from the sidelines instead of under center while gaining a better grasp of the NFL game? Sure, that's the plan the Panthers are attempting with Young right now, but here's the thing: The Broncos don't have a backup quarterback like Andy Dalton who has won dozens of games at the NFL level or taken multiple teams to the playoffs.

No, as of right now, the Broncos have Jarrett Stidham, who is a journeyman backup at this stage of his career, and Zach Wilson, who was repeatedly given chances to play for the Jets since being drafted second overall and has routinely made his team regret that decision. Are either of those players going to win more games than Nix?

Or what about signing a player off the street like Ryan Tanahill, who is a sort of Dalton-esque veteran? Does he move the needle in a very tough division with no time to prep and a 0-2 deficit?

At this point, rolling with Nix is not just the Broncos' best choice, but likely their only choice to turn things around.

Fortunately, unless you are incredibly optimistic – or unrealistic – you likely assumed that the Broncos wouldn't be very good this year, that starting the sixth quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL draft was going to be a process, and that, for the sake of the franchise, giving as many snaps as possible to Nix is what's best for Denver, as best case he figures it out and becomes a long-term player and worse case, the team loses a lot of games and get to pick a new quarterback, someone like Cam Ward or Carson Beck, in the future.

If this season was about anything other than setting a strong base for the future, then why did the Broncos trade away Jerry Jeudy? This year was always about giving Nix a long leash to grow while the front office identifies keepers for the future, and pulling the plug now would seriously impact that plan before it can even be executed fully.

Sean Payton still believes in Bo Nix

While fans of the Broncos are going out of their way to voice their displeasure with Nix under center, with some, like Vincent Frank of Forbes, formally asking the team to bench their rookie passer, one person who still believes that the journeyman collegiate quarterback can still have a long-term home in Denver is Sean Payton, aka the man in charge of the depth chart.

Discussing Nix's play in Week 2 on Monday with reporters, Payton revealed that while everything didn't go the team's way, he's proud of his quarterback for fighting, as that's the mentality needed to succeed at the position in the NFL.

“I thought he processed pretty quickly yesterday. I thought he got into some of his progressions really well. At the line, he's in charge of a handful of things,” Payton explained.