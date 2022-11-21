Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The nightmare of a season continues for the Denver Broncos, as they dropped to 3-7 following another heartbreaking 22-16 overtime home loss on Sunday to Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams had a walk in the park for a touchdown in overtime to get the Raiders the victory and smash the Broncos into pieces. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II mostly had Adams as his assignment in the contest, but he and Denver’s secondary just didn’t have it in them to slow down the Raiders’ top downfield weapon.

Following the game, a dejected Surtain pinned the blame for that Adams touchdown on himself (via Troy Renck).

“Broncos @PatSurtainll stood at locker after game and answered questions. Took responsibility for Adams TD on double move. “You have to have a short term memory.” @jsimms1119 made clear this “loss is not on one player”. Had plenty of chances to finish game.”

Adams burned the Broncos’ stop unit for a total of 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just seven catches and 13 targets. Despite the ending of the game, the Broncos’ defense shouldn’t objectively be carrying the bulk of the blame because it wouldn’t; have come down to that if only their offense put up enough points on the board. Russell Wilson sputtered anew under center, producing just 247 yards and zero touchdowns on 24-of-41 completions while getting sacked three times for a loss of 21 yards.

Perhaps the Broncos will have more success on both ends of the field in Week 12 against Baker Mayfield and the going-nowhere Carolina Panthers.