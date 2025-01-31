As one of the NFL's best defensive players, Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II has expressed the desire to expand his role in the 2025 season and beyond. Similar to Colorado football phenom Travis Hunter, Surtain wants to start taking reps on both sides of the field, per Catie Cheshire of Westword.

“Put me at receiver. Let me make a couple plays here and there. I could do it,” Surtain said. “Whatever route you need me to, whatever you need me to do, I'm there…me at receiver is very dynamic. Playing cornerback and going up against the top wideouts in the game each and ever week, I think that would definitely help my case out even more.”

While it likely won't happen, it wouldn't be the wildest thing to happen.

Not long ago, Tom Brady took a few reps as the New England Patriots' punter throughout his illustrious career.

Now, Surtain isn't looking to be the Broncos' new punter.

He wants to be a part-time receiver, similar to the role Hunter might have once he's drafted this upcoming offseason.

After being invited to the Pro Bowl and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2024, Surtain thinks he can do more to help the team win.

And in 2024, the Broncos did something Surtain has never witnessed as an NFL player: Make the playoffs.

Alongside rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 — the year Peyton Manning carried them to a Super Bowl win against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

So, although the Broncos faced a first-round exit in the playoffs in 2024, it was a positive experience that showed it's possible to do after having missed the postseason for nearly a decade.

And considering the weapons for Nix, the Broncos aren't loaded to the gills.

So, if the Broncos wanted to help their soon-to-be second-year quarterback, Surtain honestly wouldn't be the worst option for Nix.

It's more of a hurdle on whether head coach Sean Payton will allow it, which is less likely.

With players who are elite at their craft, it could hurt their abilities if they try to add too much to their plate.

Even though Hunter might be able to accomplish the feat of being elite in the NFL at cornerback and receiver, that has yet to be seen. It's more likely that he'll focus on one position and rotate with the other.

But, at the end of the day, Surtain is ready if Payton wants him to play both ways.