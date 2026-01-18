The Denver Broncos punched their ticket to the AFC Championship on Saturday. Denver won an overtime thriller against Buffalo 33-30 thanks to an all-around great team performance. Unfortunately, news of Bo Nix's broken ankle broke in the hour following the huge victory. It was so shocking that even one former player could not believe it.

Even former Broncos QB Peyton Manning was in disbelief about Nix's injury. In fact, he reportedly thought it was a hoax.

“It is certainly a crazy circumstance,” Rapoport said on Sunday via NFL GameDay. “When Sean Payton uttered these words, it sent shockwaves through the NFL and people close to the Denver Broncos. So much so that Peyton Manning texted a team official [asking] is this a hoax?”

Manning saw the news online and could not believe that it was real. It is hard to blame him, as Nix did not seem to show any signs of injury during the late stages of Saturday's game.

Understably, Manning may have been surprised to see Payton address the media for a second time following his original post-game remarks.

“Different ways Sean Payton could have handled this,” Rapoport said. “Could have tried to keep it secret… [but] they knew immediately, it was clear. Bo Nix's playoffs was over, his season is over.”

This news is so unfortunate because Nix delivered a signature performance against the Bills. Nix went 26-of-46 for 279 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also led the team in rushing, taking 12 carries for 29 rushing yards.

Now Nix must embrace his rehab process while the Broncos turn to backup Jarrett Stidham to lead them to a potential Super Bowl berth.

“He is going to have surgery on Tuesday in Birmingham, Dr. Norman Waldrop, who did Joe Burrow's turf toe surgery, is going to do the procedure on Bo Nix,” Rapoport concluded. “Then they are moving forward with Jarrett Stidham.”

Denver now has an extra day of rest before hosting the AFC Championship next Sunday. Their opponent will the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Texans.

Either way, Stidham and the Broncos will face a talented defense next weekend.