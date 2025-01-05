While Patrick Surtain leaped TJ Watt in Defensive Player of the Year voting, he received another endorsement from Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos head coach explained why he believes Surtain is worthy of winning DPOY over other players.

“When you look at the receivers he’s defended and the impact he’s had for us, and how we’ve played defensively and all those other things, it’s an easy case to make,” Payton said via James Palmer on X. “Sometimes it’s a more difficult case to make, but certainly, he’s deserving of that type of award. He’s that good.”

Surtain's numbers don't do him justice. Although he has four interceptions, including a pick-six, his lockdown defense has been stellar. Entering Week 16, the corner boasts PFF's top coverage grade (86.5). He's only allowed one touchdown and a third-best 256 receiving yards surrendered.

Going against wide receivers like Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and DK Metcalf isn't an easy task. Still, he's managed to cover them effectively and then some. He's only been targeted 59 times this year, a substantially low figure compared to his first three seasons in the league.

Broncos HC Sean Payton sees Patrick Surtain as DPOY winner

While statistics are flashy and fun to look at, they don't paint the full picture. Watching Surtain play, he doesn't have interception after interception. However, he's shutting down the best receiver consistently throughout the game. Some of the advanced numbers support his claim, but not too many people look at those.

Unfortunately for Surtain, he has some serious competition for the award. Watt has had another spectacular year. He has 11.5 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles. In addition to that, he has four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. While the sack numbers haven't been as high, he's been a disruptor defensively.

However, he has been a one-man wrecking crew on defense. Surtain and rookie Riley Moss have been a lethal duo in the secondary. Still, the former Alabama football standout has made his case for DPOY. With Payton's support, he understands elite players.

After all, Payton coached the legendary Drew Brees. While the two players are not the same, Payton is a quality evaluator of talent. Furthermore, this could be the beginning of a successful and fruitful career for Surtain. For Week 18, Denver will take on a resting Kansas City Chiefs squad. As the Broncos hope for a playoff spot, they'll hope that Surtain performs at an elite level once again.