Bo Nix once again proved he is built for high-pressure moments, guiding the Denver Broncos through another dramatic fourth-quarter comeback in a thrilling AFC Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High.

Trailing 27-23 with just over four minutes remaining, Denver’s rookie quarterback calmly led an eight-play, 73-yard drive that showcased poise well beyond his experience. Nix converted multiple third downs before delivering the decisive blow, a perfectly placed 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. with 55 seconds left.

Nix was ready to go since forever to make that long play; that was the team's only bet given the score line and limited time, but the execution was perfect, and Mims ensured it counted for his team when it mattered most.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED! Bo Nix with a DIME to Marvin Mims Jr. for a lead-taking TD 🤯 The Broncos lead with 55 seconds remaining! pic.twitter.com/ObuSiMDNh6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

That throw marked Nix’s third touchdown pass of the night and briefly put Denver ahead 30-27. However, the drama was far from over. Bills signal-caller Josh Allen responded with clutch throws and a hook-and-ladder play that set up a 50-yard Matt Prater field goal, a familiar name for Broncos fans, to force overtime.

The Broncos’ resilience had already been on display earlier. Late in the first half, Nix connected with Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, and a Buffalo fumble allowed Wil Lutz to add a 51-yard field goal, giving Denver a 20-10 halftime edge.

Mims’ impact went far beyond the late touchdown. The wideout finished with eight receptions for 93 yards, including the decisive score and a critical pass interference draw in overtime that set up Denver’s game-winning 24-yard field goal in a 33-30 victory. On the other hand, Nix completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, making history in the process.

With the win, Denver advances to the AFC Championship Game, which they will host next weekend against either the New England Patriots or Houston Texans — the next chapter in a rapidly growing playoff resume for their star quarterback.