The Denver Broncos are up 20-10 going into halftime, thanks to the team scoring 10 points in the final 22 seconds of the second quarter. Six of those points came off a brilliant throw from Bo Nix to wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on what turned out to be an amazing touchdown play.

Nix, who is 25 years old, connected with Humphrey on a about a 29-yard touchdown pass. Humphrey beat his man deep down the field while Nix rolled right and delivered a strike from the pocket.

It was a strong first half from the second-year quarterback, as he enters the third quarter with 150 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 56.5% of his pass attempts. Bo Nix also leads the offense in rushing yards with 29. He'll be building upon those numbers in the second half of the contest.

The former Oregon Duck has looked solid to begin his NFL career in general. He's seemingly been a perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense. Nix ended the 2025-26 regular season with 3,931 passing yards (career-high) and 30 total touchdowns (25 passing, five rushing). He also recorded a 63.4% completion percentage.

