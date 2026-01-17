The Denver Broncos' first touchdown of the 2026 NFL Playoffs did not come from a familiar source. On their third drive of the game against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Bo Nix hit backup offensive tackle Frank Crum to give the Broncos the lead.

Crum checked the game as an eligible receiver on a 3rd-and-1 play from the Bills' seven-yard line in the second quarter. A handoff fake from Nix to RJ Harvey left Crum wide open in the flat, where he received the short pass and broke a tackle at the goal line to plunge in for his first career score.

BRONCOS RESPOND! Frank Crum gets into the endzone for the TD to give Denver a 10-7 lead 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9CnkwiL3r6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

This is a developing story.