Published November 14, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Following a Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Denver Broncos season is in serious jeopardy. Now saddled with a record of 3-6, it is difficult for Broncos Country to find reasons to continue riding. However, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, that has not stopped quarterback Russell Wilson from expressing his optimism.

“That’s a playoff football team we played. We should be one too. We haven’t played like it at all,” said Wilson. “We can still battle against some of the best.”

While it is undoubtedly better to hear comments like that from Wilson rather than a downtrodden rant saying the team should give up and go home, there is little evidence to suggest the former Super Bowl champion has a point. According to Pro Football Reference, the Broncos entered Week 10 with the seventh-fewest total yards (2631) of any offense in the league in the 2022 NFL season. Moreover, the team’s performance on Sunday against the Titans did not inspire much to say the Broncos are on course to correct things, either.

Wilson had a fine outing, contributing 286 passing yards, an interception, and a touchdown apiece. The portion of the box score that raises the most alarm is in the rushing department, as the Broncos only managed to muster 65 yards on 25 combined attempts. Running backs Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray tied for a team-high of 24 yards against the Titans. The backfield’s newest addition, Chase Edmonds, achieved only nine yards on two carries in the contest.

Fortunately for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, their game next week is against the only team in the AFC West worse than they are, the Las Vegas Raiders. So will the Broncos rise to the level of play their quarterback believes they can and turn the season around?