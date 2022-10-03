Broncos’ Randy Gregory provides injury update after loss to Raiders

The Denver Broncos had an ugly weekend, as they just suffered their second loss of the season Sunday. Russell Wilson and the Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City, 32-23. Making that game even more painful to remember for the Broncos was the sight of Randy Gregory getting carted off the field with what appears to be a lower-body injury.

Gregory, however, tried to downplay his injured knee and offered optimism that he is going to be just fine going forward.

“I’m good. Don’t worry. That’s official,” Randy Gregory said in the locker room after the game (h/t Paul Klee of The Denver Gazette).

Apart from Gregory, the Broncos also saw running back Javonte Williams sustain what seems to be a much more serious form of injury.

Via Mike Klis of 9News:

“MRI tomorrow will reveal extent of Javonte Williams’ knee injury but per source fear is it is serious and he will be sidelined for extended period. Meanwhile Randy Gregory carried crutches in one hand outside locker room but wasn’t using them as he walked away.”

After spending his first five seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Randy Gregory took his talents to the Broncos, signing a five-year deal with the team worth $70 million back in March. Gregory has been one of the most impactful defensive players for the Broncos, as he’s already got two sacks this season. Against the Raiders, Gregory left the game early and was only able to record two tackles. His absence proved to be too huge for the Broncos to overcome.

Randy Gregory is likely going to carry at least a questionable tag heading into Week 5’s game versus the Indianapolis Colts at home.