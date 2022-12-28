By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory will no longer have to miss a game as punishment for his fight with Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi back in Week 16. Instead, Gregory will just have to pay a fine worth $50,000. Aboushi has also been ordered to shell out $12,000 for his end of the fine.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN:

A day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi for one game each for trading blows after L.A.’s victory on Sunday, the discipline has been reduced to fines. The NFL announced Tuesday that appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash reduced the discipline to a fine of $50,000 for Gregory and a fine of $12,000 for Aboushi.

Randy Gregory was understandably upset after the game, but he still should have controlled his temper. The same can be said about Aboushi, though, he was on the winning side. The Broncos got absolutely embarrassed by the Rams in a 51-14 road loss on Christmas Day to Baker Mayfield and company. The Broncos’ defense could barely do anything right on the field, with the Rams just having their way on both sides of the ball.

The 30-year-old Randy Gregory is playing in his first season with the Broncos, which many expected would be a success, given that they won the Russell Wilson sweepstakes in the offseason, But it has been the complete opposite for Denver, which dropped to 4-11 after the loss to the Rams.

Gregory and the Broncos will next play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 before closing the curtains in Week 18 at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers.