By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely spanked the Denver Broncos on Christmas by a score of 51-14 and after the game, tensions were clearly running high. Broncos veteran Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged punches and as a result, have been suspended by the NFL without pay, per Jordan Rodrigue.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan had this to say to both players:

“As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck,” Runyan wrote in letters addressed to Gregory and Aboushi. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Gregory and Aboushi will miss one game apiece for the Broncos and Rams because of the incident. Gregory first swung at Aboushi before he responded with a blow of his own. Bobby Wagner and others came in to break things up. It all happened right behind Baker Mayfield’s interview as well. Pretty wild.

The players can appeal the suspension but given their inexcusable actions, it’s unlikely they do. The Rams truly wiped the floor with the Broncos and it proved to be the last straw for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired by Denver Monday.

Many of the Broncos and Rams players were being friendly with each other but not Gregory and Aboushi, who clearly had a problem. Both guys are eligible to return to the active rosters on January 2nd and can play in Week 18.