The Denver Broncos went from a team with only prayers of making the playoffs to a potential Super Bowl contender overnight. That, of course, was because of the blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson still has one year left on the $140 million contract he previously signed with the Seahawks. So, there is not a ton of pressure to get an extension done as of yet. Nevertheless, it’s clearly something both the Broncos and Wilson want to get taken care of. Both sides appear very pleased with each other, but you never want to go into the season with the possibility of the star player becoming a free agent afterward.

Broncos general manager George Paton dropped the most obvious take ever regarding the subject, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic: “We didn’t give up all we gave up for him to be here for two years, that’s for sure.”

Denver gave quite the package to Seattle to acquire Russell Wilson. They sent tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick for Wilson and a late draft pick.

Wilson does not seem particularly concerned about getting a new deal done. It appears only to be a matter of time before the two sides come to a long-term agreement.

However, Denver would be wise to take note that Russell Wilson is not a young bird any longer. He’s 33 years old and has taken the toll in recent years in Seattle. There will surely be some give and take in these negotiations, whenever they truly start in earnest.