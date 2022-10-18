Russell Wilson day-to-day for Broncos with hamstring injury, but there’s a catch

Russell Wilson is reportedly being considered day-to-day for the Denver Broncos due to an injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also stated that Wilson is still “pushing to play” against the New York Jets in Week 7. Denver will monitor Wilson and make a final decision on him ahead of Sunday.

For now, Russell Wilson is questionable for Week 7. The Broncos QB has struggled to find his footing so far in Denver but features the talent to turn things around. But one has to wonder if injuries have played a role in his underperformance.

Through 6 games in 2022, Russell Wilson has recorded over 1,400 passing yards with just 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Broncos haven’t exactly helped Wilson much, but he’s still labored without question.

Russell Wilson discussed his injury following the Broncos’ Monday Night Football loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I kind of scrambled to move around on one, I had to throw it away, it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “Just tried to play through it … just trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson added that his main focus was winning and did not want to use his shoulder and hamstring injuries as excuses.

“Shoulder did good, but listen… not going to sugarcoat it, the only thing matters is us winning … there’s no excuse for it, we’ve got to find a way.”

The Broncos will look to rebound against the Jets this weekend. We will continue to monitor the status of Russell Westbrook as updates are made available.