Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up.

After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.

“I kind of scrambled to move around on one, I had to throw it away, it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “Just tried to play through it … just trying to find a way to win the game.”

Heading into the game, Wilson was dealing with a partial muscle tear in his throwing arm. Earlier in the week, Wilson flew out to Los Angeles to receive special treatment for the injury.

Russell Wilson said his shoulder felt fine during the game, but it wasn’t the main focus.

“Shoulder did good, but listen, the only that matters is us winning. Not going to sugarcoat it, the only thing matters is us winning … there’s no excuse for it, we’ve got to find a way.”

Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Wilson received treatment on his leg after Monday’s game and will be further evaluated Tuesday morning. Legwold also stated that there is a chance Wilson could have an MRI done.

The severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury will likely determine his status for the Broncos’ upcoming game against the Jets. Should Wilson’s injury hinder him during practice this week, the Broncos might look into giving backup quarterback Brett Rypien the start on Sunday.