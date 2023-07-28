Since Sean Payton was hired to be the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, people have been asking one question above all others. Can he bring out the old Russell Wilson? Well, he is definitely trying through the first few days of training camp.

“A trimmed down Russell Wilson hinted that we are going to see him move around more this season and use his legs more frequently,” James Palmer of NFL Network reported. “Sean Payton is encouraging it during camp. Payton believes it's still a strength of Wilson's and good things happen when he does it.”

That is an excellent first step to a Wilson revitalization and extremely useful information for fantasy football managers to jot down in their pre-draft scouting reports. Wilson was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL for years and played a significant role in paving the way for modern and incoming hybrids. Injury concerns and a weak offensive line, though, forced him to dramatically decrease his rushing attempts in his final season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Super Bowl 48 champion tallied just 183 yards on the ground in 2021-22, after totaling 513 yards the year before. Although Wilson increased his attempts by 12, his conservative approach carried over to the Broncos. Nothing at all was really working on offense, though, so that might not be the best data to use.

Payton and Wilson are tasked with the extremely ambitious goal of sparking a huge turnaround in just one season. They each have the experience, ability and offensive ingenuity to make the horrors of 2022 feel like a distant memory. But before any of that can come to fruition, Payton is intent on reminding the nine-time Pro Bowler the type of player he was and can still be.