If someone didn't know how bad the Denver Broncos were last season, new head coach Sean Payton reminded everybody real quick with a few scathing comments this week, ripping last year's staff. Now, all eyes will be on Payton more than they were before, as he hopes to rectify last year's abysmal season.

Was Sean Payton right about Nathaniel Hackett?

Payton has apparently gone to great lengths to depict how bad the Broncos were last season, using things like comedic video clips from popular movies as metaphors, or being downright blunt with his own words.

“They can only beat the (expletive) out of you so much,” Payton said in video via USA Today Sports. “But everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Calling Nathaniel Hackett's job performance one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL is pretty bold — even if it is true. But then again, it might bring to light what some of the issues were with the Broncos last season. Because who would have thought that a change of scenery would cause a player the caliber of Russell Wilson to fall so low, so quick. Even if he was 33-years-old going into last season, there should have been little to no regression in his play. Something else had to be wrong. Was Hackett really that bad?

Hackett falls in line with some of the few coaches that have had the distinct, yet unimpressive honor of getting fired midseason. After just 15 games, Hackett was fired, where he only accounted for four wins of the Broncos five last season. In those 15 games, Hackett, a former offensive coordinator, managed to have the worst offense in the league, averaging 16.9 points a game, according to Statmuse. So, yeah, he wasn't great.

Sean Payton needs to prove he was the right hire for the Broncos

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Payton's comments sets up for an even more interesting offseason now in Denver. That goes for not excluding him saying he was “going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team.” Regardless of how the Broncos finished last season, the fact that Payton, a former Super Bowl winning coach, has taken the reigns, adds expectations to the team. Couple that with the hope Wilson's first year in Denver was a fluke and that Payton can fix him, there's a lot riding on this season, whether that's fair or not. But this is the NFL, where instant gratification isn't quick enough — to fans or owners.

Even after just taking a year off, Payton will have a lot to prove.

First of all, playing in the AFC West, he'll have to face two of the top quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert a total of four times a year. Then, as has been mentioned, he'll have to revive Wilson to form, hoping that he still has what it takes to be a reliable starting quarterback in the league. In this case, Payton won't have much of a chose, given that the Broncos paid such a high price to trade for him from the Seattle Seahawks.

Sean Payton is making up for Russell Wilson

Wilson is undeniably the linchpin for Payton's success. While there's been considerable emphasis on Payton's role in revitalizing the team, it was initially Wilson who held that position for the Broncos. The decision to bring in an unproven head coach like Hackett was a direct reflection of the importance they placed on Wilson's potential impact. The Broncos were hopeful that Wilson would serve as the missing puzzle piece, recognizing that in the NFL, the quarterback is the heart of any team. Because without a franchise quarterback, the chances of securing wins are significantly diminished across the league. All they needed was an offensive minded coach to lead them at that point.

The NFL winning formula to blindly follow now goes something like this: offensive-minded head coach + franchise starting quarterback = Super Bowl titles. Granted, it's not a bad formula, but it's not an exact science either. There are other variables at stake, including having both chemicals being compatible with each other to work. The Broncos are hoping Payton and Wilson will be compatible

There were already a lot of eyes on Mile High to begin. Now, Payton just added to them. After his comments towards Hackett, if he can't win with Wilson and the Broncos, will his coaching be considered just as bad?