The Denver Broncos will have quarterback Russell Wilson back under center when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this weekend, as long as there are no setbacks leading up to the game. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced the news Friday, per Zac Stevens of DNVR.

Wilson missed the Week 7 loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. The embattled quarterback has also been dealing with a shoulder injury this season, which has been a major struggle for Denver.

The Broncos are just 2-5 on the season under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has come under fire since Week 1. Speculation continues that he might not be long for the job, with some even wondering if the new ownership group would fire him if Denver loses in London.

Broncos general manager George Paton gave Hackett his full support earlier this week, but that doesn’t really mean anything. At any rate, Hackett is surely excited to have Russell Wilson back in the fold instead of starting Brett Rypien again. While Wilson has been bad this season, he’s still a better option than Rypien, assuming the injuries aren’t totally compromising.

Wilson worked hard to get back on the field after missing last week, including doing a airplane workout routine that went viral. It was Russell Wilson at his cringiest best (or worst), but it seems those airplane antics worked out and will have him back on the field in a must-win game against another struggling team.