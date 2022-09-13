Russell Wilson’s return to his old stomping ground against his former team in the Seattle Seahawks was met with a chorus of boos, but despite that, the now-Denver Broncos QB still has nothing but love for the city.

Speaking to reporters after the game that saw his Broncos lose 17-16, Wilson shared how the city of Seattle will always have a place in his heart. He spent 10 seasons with the franchise, and for the veteran, he will never forget those “amazing” years he and his family had with the community.

While he is now gone from the city, he still has his roots there and that’s something he will always cherish.

Russ showing nothing but love for Seattle after the Week 1 loss. pic.twitter.com/DL6STBTtdO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2022

As for the boos that the Seahawks fans gave him despite giving everything he had for them and even winning the Super Bowl title, Russell Wilson took no offense with it. After all, he understands the nature of the sport and how it is normal to try to get into the nerves of the opponents.

“They may cheer for you, they may boo you, that’s sports. At the end of day I’m going to keep competing,” Wilson said, per George Stoia III of Denver Gazette.

"They may cheer for you, they may boo you, that's sports," Russell Wilson says. "At the end of day I'm going to keep competing." #Broncos — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 13, 2022

This is pure class act from Wilson. While he could have lashed out at the Seahawks for their ugly treatment of him, he chose to take the high road. He loved his stay in Seattle, and whatever happened to them in the offseason leading to his trade, that certainly didn’t change how he feels about the city.

Wilson can fully move on from the the whole debacle now. With the Seahawks game clear, the veteran QB can shift his focus on helping the team win as they look to compete for the Super Bowl title.