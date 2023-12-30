Russell Wilson breaks his silence on the contract drama with the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos made the financial decision to bench Russell Wilson for the remainder of the season despite still being in the playoff hunt. It's a tricky situation, but the veteran quarterback has finally spoken up about what's going on in Denver.

Essentially, Russell Wilson claims the Broncos approached him about removing the injury guarantees in his contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. He claims the Broncos first asked him about it after the win over the Kansas City Chiefs back on October 29.

“Speaking Friday, Wilson said the team's decision-makers told him on ‘the Monday or Tuesday' after the Broncos' Oct. 29 win over the Chiefs that they would bench him if he didn't adjust that $37 million guarantee.”

This pretty much contradicts Sean Payton's claim that the Broncos were starting Jarrett Stidham to “spark” the offense. Russell Wilson went into the conversation he had with the front office and coaching staff a little further.

“They definitely told me I was going to be benched and all that. That whole bye week I didn't know what was going to be the case. I was going to be ready to play, I wanted to go to Buffalo and beat Buffalo [Nov. 13]. … I wasn't going to remove the injury guarantee, this game is such a physical game, I've played 12 years and all that. I want to be able to play, I want to be able to help this team win. I know every time I step on the field it's a physical game. I never play timid; I never play scared.”

During his tenure with the Broncos, Russell Wilson threw for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. His first year wi the franchise was incredibly volatile, but he's looked rather solid this season. His future now hangs in the balance as Denver will be searching for his replacement in the offseason. So, it'll be interesting to see what kind of market Wilson has in trade negotiations or free agency if the front office releases him.