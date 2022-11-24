Published November 24, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break.

The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson knows it, too.

“Our third quarters have been part of why we are where we are,” Russell Wilson told reporters on Wednesday, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. “It’s not even a part of it — it’s a big part of it. I think we’ve had pretty good first halves for the most part, decent. Some better than others, but the third quarters have slowed us down tremendously.”

Denver’s third quarter futility has been utterly embarrassing, with the Broncos averaging just 1.2 points per game in those 15 minutes. That’s just over one field goal every three games or one touchdown every six.

With six of the team’s seven losses coming in one-score games, an extra score here and there during the third quarter could have been the difference between where they currently find themselves at 3-7 and instead being at or above .500 for the season. Even just a single point could have turned the tide on their three overtime losses.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are past the midway point of the season and are slowly running out of time to turn things around. A big third quarter and the W in their next contest against the Carolina Panthers would go a long way in stemming the tide.