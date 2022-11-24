Published November 24, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 3 min read

The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows.

For his part, Gordon admits that he still isn’t completely aware of the exact reason that led to his Broncos exit. The 29-year-old has received some heavy criticism because of all the fumbles he’s had this year, but he’s also adamant that this wasn’t the root cause:

“No, that wasn’t even mentioned,” Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News. “It was crazy when I’d seen that. Because [G.M.] George [Paton], when I talked to me, he didn’t mention anything about that. He knew what type of environment it was for me. He knew how I felt toward my situation there and he told me about the fan base and how it’s been tough for me and said he didn’t want to put me through this anymore and with our situation it was probably best.

“He told me I had a lot of football left and he would vouch for me. There’s really no point in keeping me around with the circumstances anymore and he just want me to go out and get my joy back.”

One more thing Gordon is sure about is the fact that Broncos fans did not appreciate him. In his mind, this relationship was one of the major reasons behind the team’s decision to give him the axe:

“It’s been a hard three yeaQrs for me there, with this year being the hardest,” Gordon said. “I’m not mad. Came here and I was never on good terms with the fans, but I want to let them know I’m not upset with how they treated me. It’s part of the game. They come with high expectations for their players and I didn’t reach those. It’s no hard feelings.”

It’s all business for Gordon. He understands why Broncos supporters felt the way they did toward him, which was also brought about by the fact that he was not able to deliver on the football field. As he said, this is all just part of the game.

Right now, the two-time Pro Bowl RB is now looking to move forward. He’s going to get a clean slate with his next team, and it seems that the former Wisconsin standout has some options in his hand right now:

“It’s a wide variety [of teams showing interest],’’ Gordon said. “We’re trying to figure out which situation is the best. There’s a couple teams, at this point they’re setting up for the playoffs, and I’m trying to figure that out.’’

Melvin Gordon clearly has some unfinished business and he’s determined to return to the field sooner rather than later.