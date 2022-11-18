Earlier in the week, a troubling report surfaced regarding Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver revealed on a radio show that Wilson is seriously struggling in the huddle.

“Russ is losing his mind out there,” Polumbus said. “He’s using audibles from the Seahawks. The guys don’t know the audibles. He’s using codewords that the guys don’t know.”

Ben Allbright of 850 KOA Radio backed up Polumbus’ claims.

“There is truth to that,” Allbright wrote on Twitter.

These revelations were certainly concerning, and might explain the Broncos’ struggles this season. However, this rumor started by Polumbus was quickly shot down by Wilson’s teammate and protector along the offensive line, Dalton Risner.

Ryan Edwards, who is also Allbright’s broadcast partner, talked with Risner in the locker room and asked him about the rumors of Wilson’s audible struggles. Edwards said that Risner told him that the rumors were ‘B.S’ and that there was not a single time that Wilson made a check at the line that the rest of the team didn’t know what it was.

Risner didn’t say anything regarding Wilson using terms he used with the Seahawks, however. So maybe he is using those terms, but Wilson and the rest of the offense aren’t confused with changes made at the line.

While Risner rebutting the claims is good to hear, it doesn’t solve the Broncos’ issues offensively. Currently, the Broncos have the worst-ranked scoring offense in the league, averaging a measly 14.6 points per game. It certainly is a good thing that Wilson isn’t struggling in the huddle, but the team is still struggling to score points and win games.