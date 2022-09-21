Russell Wilson tries to find silver lining after Broncos’ early red zone debacles

The Russell Wilson era has not been very good for the Denver Broncos so far. The team is 1-1 and showing a weakness on offense that is extremely concerning. Scoring just 16 points in each of the first two games with Wilson is extremely worrisome, especially because neither opponent (the Seattle Seahawks or Houston Texans) have defenses that are all that imposing.

Blowing red-zone opportunities has been the primary cause for concern. The Broncos have generated six trips to the red zone and none of them resulted in a touchdown. Wilson tried to explain the silver lining in those failures.

Russell Wilson, on the red-zone issues: pic.twitter.com/0udk45MEz8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 21, 2022

“I think there’s some good news to it. It’s not all bad news,” Wilson said. He then listed off the plays where the Broncos were close to scoring but failed, like when Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams fumbled or when plays for Courtland Sutton and Andrew Beck didn’t work out.

Wilson’s optimism is commendable, even though it doesn’t do too much to help the Broncos’ troubles. It also doesn’t promote any urgency, though he is also trying to help quell the panic around first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and the team’s struggles out of the gate. Wilson could also stand to play better.

While the beginning of the Broncos’ season has been unpleasant for the fans, the team has tons of talent and should look better as the season goes on. Russell Wilson will have to be a big part of that and start playing like the star that he has proven to be over the last few years. He will have to show great leadership to help Denver win in a super competitive division.