Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue.

In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson flew to L.A. on Friday for an injection he hopes will relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder – an injury similar to the one that sidelined Dak Prescott in camp last year, sources tell me and @RapSheet. https://t.co/mdKlkruciH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2022

The procedure was called a platelet-rich plasma injection and it’s a similar injury to what Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott dealt with in training camp last year. Russell Wilson was actually diagnosed with a strained lattimus dorsi prior to Thursday night’s atrocious loss to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, but he still ended up playing. This is not an injury that is typically treated with an injection, but there is optimism it will help.

While Prescott was sidelined due to the ailment, Russ intends on playing through it, which makes sense given his situation right now. The quarterback is looking poor early on, completing only 59% of his passes, and was intercepted twice on Thursday Night Football. Wilson also had the chance to win the game in OT but failed to capitalize in the red zone.

He’s already heard no shortage of boos from the Broncos faithful too, especially after they gave up two first-round picks and several other players in order to acquire the veteran in an offseason blockbuster trade.

Russell Wilson will have more than a week to recover from the injection though as Denver doesn’t play again until Monday, October 17th against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopefully, he’s feeling a lot better by then. The team is currently 2-3.